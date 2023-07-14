BizTech: First look at Ghana's private-owned oil refinery located near TOR

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, in August 2023, commission a privately-owned oil refinery named; Setuo Oil Refinery, situated near the Tema Oil Refinery.

The facility is a $1.98 billion investment with the capacity to produce some 5 million metric tons per annum of petroleum products over two phases.



In this edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, Mawuli Ahorlumegah joined the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, to embark on a familiarization visit of the facility which aims to reach a production of up to 100 percent of national consumption by the time its second phase is completed.



The refinery is expected to refine Gasoline, Jet Fuel, LPG, Sulfuric Acid, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Ammonia, among others spanning across the two phases.



It also the potential to employ over 900 Ghanaians with access to direct employment.

