0
Menu
Business

BizTech: How current economic crisis is affecting entrepreneurs

Video Archive
Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The current economic challenges have rendered almost all sectors of the Ghanaian economy in near distress levels.

Owners of small and medium and enterprises, which play a crucial role in Ghana’s economy have not spared the wrath of the crisis which has been occasioned by a tumbling currency, fuel price hikes, inflationary pressures and among others.

In this edition of BizTech, GhanaWeb Business engaged a number of entrepreneurs who recounted how they were surviving to stay afloat at the just-ended Entrepreneur Solutions Summit.

They also shared some business-related nuggets that fellow entrepreneurs can adopt in the wake of the current living and working conditions in the country.

Watch the full interview below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Related Articles: