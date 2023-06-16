BizTech: How the mind of a drone works

BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah

In recent years, the emergence of drone technology has been deployed in vast ways in key sectors of socio-economic growth.

From military use, film production, agriculture, and even educational purposes, the use of drone technology is certainly here to stay.



Drone Technology expert, Shaibu Adams shares that drones have become reliable solutions helping organizations work smart and efficiently.



He cites that in the agriculture space, for example, drones are being used to increase farm yields, track the growth of crops and identify nutrient deficiencies.



“With this information, it then guides key farm management decisions,” Shaibu Adams said speaking on GhanaWeb TV BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah to explore how the mind of a drone works.



He therefore called for increased investment in STEM particularly in Ghana’s educational structure in order to spark innovation among students and young people.



