0
Menu
Business

BizTech: How the mind of a drone works

Drone Mawuli.png BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In recent years, the emergence of drone technology has been deployed in vast ways in key sectors of socio-economic growth.

From military use, film production, agriculture, and even educational purposes, the use of drone technology is certainly here to stay.

Drone Technology expert, Shaibu Adams shares that drones have become reliable solutions helping organizations work smart and efficiently.

He cites that in the agriculture space, for example, drones are being used to increase farm yields, track the growth of crops and identify nutrient deficiencies.

“With this information, it then guides key farm management decisions,” Shaibu Adams said speaking on GhanaWeb TV BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah to explore how the mind of a drone works.

He therefore called for increased investment in STEM particularly in Ghana’s educational structure in order to spark innovation among students and young people.

Watch the full interview below





Watch this week's edition of BizHeadlines below





MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: