BizTech: How this Ghanaian company is weaving plastic pollution into fast fashion culture

•Two Ghanaian brothers are turning plastic waste into fashionable outfits

•Boie & Bill fashion brand owners are hoping to promote sustainable fashion



•They collect plastic waste, sort, and wash them, then sew clothes out of them which they showcase in fashion shows



The fashion industry is beginning to work towards reducing its carbon and pollution footprint, just like fashion designer Elisha Boie and his fancy plastic clothes.



He goes around picking plastic waste and turn them into all kinds of clothing.



The Boie & Bill fashion brand, founded by two brothers produces fashion items from second-hand clothing together with sachet plastic waste that pollutes the environment.

Elisha and his brother Bill started their business label to promote sustainable fashion.



Elisha Boie is a younger fashion entrepreneur based in Accra. From his small workspace at his home, he has been creating value from all kinds of waste materials including plastics and mirrors.



He is working around the clock to set a new trend in the Ghanaian fashion scene.



"We were doing clothing. We were doing jackets and stuff with actual materials. The whole idea was these rubbers that people throw around, can't we transform it into the same things that people know us for?



I brought the first pieces of rubbers and we tried them out and we were able to come out with jackets, T-shirts and it went on and on. The reception has been good,” he told Desmond Frimpong of GhanaWeb Business.

Boie & Bill fashion label is amongst the contemporary designers to focus their craft solely on recycling and sustainable fashion. Their goal is to make their colourful clothes a common sight on the streets of Accra.



"We are hoping to get to a point that when you step in town and everyone is wearing your dress. It becomes a normal dress for people. I think that is the bigger vision,” co-founder of the label Calvin Bill said.



Below is the full interview with Desmond Frimpong:



