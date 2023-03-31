0
Menu
Business

BizTech: Jenovive Chinyere's Dream West Africa to offer women-focused entrepreneurship programmes

Video Archive
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Dream West Africa Foundation, Jenovive Chinyere, has emphasised the importance of sparking entrepreneurship and innovation through training and learning, especially among women and girls.

According to her, ECOWAS citizens in particular have long required the needed support in capacity-building and empowerment initiatives meant for women and girls in particular.

It is for this reason that Jenovive Chinyere is gearing up to launch an entrepreneurship programme to support women and girls from Ghana in June this year.

Taking her turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech programme, Jenovive Chinyere said her past and present experiences as an entrepreneur and business consultant has shaped this idea which will commence a pilot programme that will last for about a year.

She explained the programme, which will be replicated in other countries in West Africa, seeks to teach and provide women and girls with various learning tools across technology, graphic designing, coding and others.

Chinyere believes that these programmes can spark the entrepreneurial journey of the beneficiary women and girls which can offer them sustainable jobs in the future.

Jenovive Chinyere who is also an international social development advocate and entrepreneurship development mentor called for more efforts and investments aimed at creating an enabling environment to support women and girls in Africa.

Chinyere also is a seasoned Sales and Marketing Personnel and Business Consultant who has gathered vast experience in consulting for multiple firms across sectors like Oil and Gas, Media and Communications, Agricultural, Mining, Construction and Hospitality.

Jenovive Chinyere has helped many businesses and industries to achieve sterling development, growth, marketing value and brand visibility.







MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: