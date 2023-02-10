BizTech: Meet Prof Nii Narku Quaynor, the brilliant scientist who brought internet to Africa

Africa was detached from the reality of other parts of the world due to the lack of internet connectivity on the continent.

The interaction level with people in other countries was low at the time as it was mostly done face-to-face or by phone call.



For others to get connected to their friends and loved ones in other parts of the world, one needed to send a letter or run the message by fax.



But the narrative changed in 1994 when Professor Nii Narku Quaynor introduced internet in Africa.



Professor Quaynor pioneered the development of internet and its expansion throughout Africa for nearly two decades.



He also set up key organizations including African Network Operators Group to ensure African countries, especially, Ghana were connected to the internet.

Speaking on BizTech programme on GhanaWeb TV, Professor Nii Narku Quaynor recounted the evolution of internet in Africa.



He also told the host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante about some challenges in the usage of this technology -internet - and how users can be protected.



ESA/FNOQ