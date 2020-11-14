BizTech: Meet the 4 young women engineers breaking barriers in Ghana's automobile industry

The automobile manufacturing industry in Ghana is one that is soaring and moving at an essentially high pace and women are making a niche of their own within the space.

In an interview on GhanaWeb’s BizTech, the team spoke to some young women engineers who are into the production of solar-electric cars and motorbikes at a Ghanaian owned automobile company, SolarTaxi.



The women, who are not more than 23 years old, are the front liners of the assembling and production unit of the company.



According to them, they are determined to make great strides in the automobile industry.



Chief Executive of the company, George Appiah, told BizTech his all-female employees are competent and passionate about using their craft to impact the automobile industry which is often dominated by men.

SolarTaxi which began some three years ago uses solar and electric energy modules to power motorbikes and cars.



Watch the video below:



