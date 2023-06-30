BizTech: Meet the young Ghanaian producing tea, honey, dried fruits locally

Kenya is known as the world's top black tea-producing country but the narrative is gradually changing as the competition is getting tighter.

In Ghana, Mazia Co Enterprise is into the production of tea and all raw materials are sourced locally.



The Chief Executive Officer of Mazia Co Enterprise, Florence Tomazia Cossou, taking her turn on BizTech, hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante on GhanaWeb TV noted that her business, which has been in operation for the past 4 years is not only in the production of tea but honey and dried fruits as well.



This agribusiness, which is registered and tax compliant also secured its certificate of origin from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in Accra.



Florence Tomazia Cossou noted that she was able to trade with another African country - Cameroun - under AfCFTA where the first consignment was received without any challenges.



"Last year, I had a partner from Cameroun. We did the first consignment with the trade guided initiative, so we really wanted to show the whole world that AfCFTA is possible. We can make it with AfCFTA," She told host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.

She indicated that the process was smooth and entreated all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of AfCFTA to sell their products.



ESA/FNOQ