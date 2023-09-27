BizTech Promo: All about Bui Cashew Limited

Bui Power Authority has partnered with a Chinese company to establish Bui Cashew Limited.

This company is set to employ about 250 people in Banda in the Savannah region.



Speaking on this project on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV with the host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at BPA, Eric Opoku Acheampong, noted that his outfit will make sure locals employed were not shortchanged.



