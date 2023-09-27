BizTech Promo: All about Bui Cashew Limited

Wed, 27 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Bui Power Authority has partnered with a Chinese company to establish Bui Cashew Limited.
This company is set to employ about 250 people in Banda in the Savannah region.
Speaking on this project on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV with the host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at BPA, Eric Opoku Acheampong, noted that his outfit will make sure locals employed were not shortchanged.
BizTech airs on Friday, September 29, 2023.
Watch the promo below;
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- God has been good to us - Bui CEO on plans to build run-of-the-river dams in Western region
- Here’s why solar plants can’t be built everywhere
- BizTech: How digital payments can be deployed to improve cash lite agenda
- Here are business stories that made headlines this week
- ECG owes us $658 million - Bui Power Authority
- Read all related articles