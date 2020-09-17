Business News

BizTech [Promo]: From the newsroom to the carpentry workshop - The story of Emelda Adjei

After years of working with several media conglomerates in Ghana, Emelda Adjei, decided to bow out to venture into entrepreneurship.

The under thirty CEO of Think Emmy’s Interior Decor has employed few people who help her carry out her carpentry work anytime clients make an order.



The Decor team makes beautiful centerpieces from 'abandoned' car tyres, make pallet beds, couches, reupholstering and many more.



On BizTech, Emelda Adjei opens up to tell the business team why she ditched her broadcast journalism job to be her own boss.



She also shares her experience on how young entrepreneurs can survive in a male-dominated workplace.

The FULL INTERVIEW airs on Friday, September 18, 2020, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the preview below;





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.