BizTech: The Ghanaian shoemaker pampering the feet of the rich and famous

Shoemaking, one of the most traditional and oldest industries in the country, is mapping out a new future.

Thanks to gifted hands like Daniel Odonkor, the Chief Executive Officer of Chaste Shoes.



His footwear brands are not only reviving traditional African shoemaking but also making global strides.



His journey to the shoe world started when he was a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.



Although, he was offered a program in building construction, Daniel told GhanaWeb that he wanted to do something rather than the program his grades fetched him.



Seven years down the lane with Chaste Shoes, he looks back with no regrets.

On the heels of Chaste Shoes rousing success which began with the goal of introducing the rest of the world to his handmade footwear, he is also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs within Africa.



His craftmanship is proving that the continent can compete with the likes of Europe and America when it comes to high-quality footwear.



Now, he boasts of clientele from all social classes especially the rich and famous.



Below is the full interview:



