BizTech: The app developers making business registration easy with technology

Registering your business in Ghana could be a rather cumbersome process.

Many new business owners have had to queue long hours in order to file their registration forms for certificates of operation.



But a Ghanaian company is making it easy for individuals and new entities to use software and technology.



The team has developed a mobile app named; BizAccess which enables one to conduct their business registration, access their annual return forms and undertake other operational tasks in a rather timely manner.



Samuel Ofosu Ampadu, General Manager of BizAccess Consult Limited providing further details on the mobile app explained how the app would enable individuals to register their business and receive their certification in 10 business days.



“The original idea behind developing this app was when we realised that when someone wants to get their business registered, they go through a hustle of long queues at the Registrar General’s Department and even sometimes the number of days and months they have to wait in order to get their business registered,” Ampadu said GhanaWeb's BizTech segment with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.

“The Registrar General's Department is doing a very good job but because the work is too much, it takes a very long time to get your business registered as well as your certificate and our app BizAccess was developed to bring a much faster solution to the long wait,” he added.



Due to the exploding popularity of smartphones and tablets, mobile application development has increasingly become a popular medium of innovation. In fact, mobile apps have become an essential element of most businesses.



Watch the full interview below:



