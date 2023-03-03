BizTech: The growth of Artificial Intelligence in Ghana

Managing Director of AIDEC Digital, Ambrose Yennah and Mawuli Ahorlumegah

Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention, and with emerging technologies, the needs of societies are being met in various forms.

In recent times, technology has helped humans to evolve and adapt to growing trends to ensure that result-oriented goals are achieved.



The rapid rise and growth of Artificial Intelligence, especially in Ghana, has come to stay, although there are concerns AI would soon wipe out the existing workforce while rendering humans and businesses less useful.



While this could be debated, the benefits of AI far outweigh some of these concerns, according to some experts who spoke with GhanaWeb Business on the sidelines of the 2023 TechJob Fair in Accra.



Managing Director of AIDEC Digital, Ambrose Yennah, speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, explained the exponential benefits of AI in improving daily lives in Ghana.



He noted that technology is moulding the society today and has brought efficiency among businesses and organisations.

“Over the years, we have witnessed expedited communication, advanced lifestyle information, and increased accessibility to digital services, among others. We need to know the importance of having and keeping data and through AI, data analytics and machine learning, we can use the data to aid our decision-making process.”



“It is also obvious that persons who have not migrated from doing things the traditional way could likely lose their jobs,” Yennah noted.



Another AI enthusiast and Robotics Engineer at IoT Network Hub, Eugene Beladan, speaking on the subject, recounted that although the AI phenomenon could result in the loss of jobs, there still remains an opportunity for new jobs to be created.



Engineering student and President of the Academic City University College Robotics Club, Lousia Ayamga, on her part said the infusion of machine learning certainly reflects the very essence of a population’s needs and wants.



She added that while newer technologies are introduced, the needs and wants of humans will evolve as advanced and modern technologies begin to meet these needs.

