0
Menu
Business

BizTech: The student-led group using gaming tournaments to sharpen IQ

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past few years, video and computer gaming activities are gaining notoriety among young Ghanaians.

The industry which is not new to many Ghanaians is now creating various financial avenues and bringing social change among the youth especially.

For students at the Academic City University College, video gaming tournaments are becoming a part of their educational journey.

Papayaw Boakye-Akyeampong who is a Computer Science student of the university speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech highlighted the various benefits of video gaming and how the activity is improving their IQ skills.

“Video games increase your attention span, improve decision-making and problem-solving capabilities in competitive environments. It also improves memory and learning and the cognitive abilities that society values,” he said.

“Outside Ghana particularly in the Western countries, people play video games for various reasons. For instance, they are people who use gaming as a full-time profession which earns them money while others play to improve certain aspects of their daily lives,” he noted.

Papayaw Boakye-Akyeampong however said although the gaming tournaments can be deemed as social events, many video and computer game enthusiasts have benefitted in various ways of their lives.

Watch the full interview below:





MA/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: