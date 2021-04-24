BizTech: This Mom App is making life easy for the Ghanaian mother

An idea that was birthed from one person’s experience and journey as a mother, has gradually become a go-to digital platform for the young Ghanaian woman and mother.

Having started as a blog in 2017, the Talkative Mom App has grown in popularity to become a solution-based service provider, offering products and services relevant to the Ghanaian mother.



Eno Quagraine, who is founder of the Talkative Mom App, in an interaction on GhanaWeb’s BizTech said the digital platform was tailor-made for Ghanaian women to help solve challenges that may arise in their motherhood journey.



“So, I noticed that every woman that gets pregnant may often download some pregnancy-related platform or app that will guide them through their journey and there was actually nothing of the sort like that from Ghana even in 2020.



“Since I had a blog post of which I was sharing some relevant information and resources for women and moms, I then decided that we evolve from the blog post into a mobile app which gives you everything and resources that would be needed because I felt that the blog was a bit limited to just information sharing.



“The app for instance is a unique parenting platform built for the Ghanaian mom with a range of features where one could find all the very necessary information shared by a host of certified experts, products and marketplace vendors, schools services providers etc.,” she explained.

Eno Quagraine added that The Talkative Mom App is seeking to expand into larger markets across Africa with an aim of creating a platform that meets the needs of mothers all through an app.



Watch the full interview below:







