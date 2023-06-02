0
Menu
Business

BizTech: Ups and downs of a single African currency and future prospects

Video Archive
Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the many challenges and setbacks, the road to Africa achieving a single currency is possible, an expert has said.

Former Acting Director of Economic Development Trade and Integration at the African Union (AU), Dr Dossina Yeo, noted that a single African currency can be achieved only when robust policies, sensitisation programmes, and efficient tax mobilisation exercises are put in place to achieve market integration in Africa.

Speaking in an interview on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, Dr Yeo also urged African leaders to come together to achieve the common goal.

"We need to mitigate the risk to transform the African economy and many steps have been taken like the industialisation plan and the discussion that was held last year in AU summit and AfCFTA summits in Niger."

Leaders came out with key recommendations that will make Africa develop to conform itself so we wouldn’t continue to export our raw materials, to transform our raw materials to a stage where we can trade among ourselves and reduce some of the risks we are seeing now and start converging towards the creation of the African common currency," he told host, Naa Oyoe Quartey.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: