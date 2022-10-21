0
BizTech: We beg you to restore economy – Traders cry to Akufo-Addo

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Ghana’s current economic condition has become a pandemic that seems to have no end in sight.

Traders in the country have resorted to closing down their shops in protest of the situation.

According to them, their working capital has diminished rapidly due to inflation and the depreciation of the cedi, a situation that has negatively impacted their livelihoods.

In this week’s edition of BizTech, GhanaWeb’s Stella Dziedzorm Sogli interacted with traders at the Makola market.

Akosua who sells shoes and bags said: “The exchange rates are too high, Nana Addo we beg. These days anytime people are coming to buy they complain. Please do something about the dollar and CFA, we beg you.”

“Tell Nana Addo that, those of us who voted for him are suffering. He told us he came to help mothers. Today mothers are suffering. When Nana Addo was coming into power the CFA was 6.50 but today the CFA is 19 and 20. The dollar is 12,” another trader stated.

Also sharing similar sentiments, Gloria, a tomato and pepper seller noted that “the way things have become expensive is really affecting us. We are suffering. Transportation too has become too expensive. The government must take immediate steps to help us.”

