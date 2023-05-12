0
BizTech: What you need to know about the learner's toolkit for redesigning the future

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of efforts to redesign and shape the continent of Africa, the education and knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) have become crucial to unlocking the potential of young Africans.

From the infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and other innovative tools, a toolkit dubbed STEMAIDE, is offering a comprehensive and engaging curriculum that covers all aspects of STEM; from basics to advanced concepts.

Robotics Engineer at IoT Network Hub, Eugene Moyan Beladan, speaking on the learning toolkit on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme, said it provides real-world knowledge and skills in various subjects, such as robotics, coding, and electronics, which can be applied academically and professionally.

He explained that the toolkit can further be used to automate and develop traffic lights, doorbells, and motion sensor-related tools, among others.

