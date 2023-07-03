Blame teachers, not Ofori-Atta, for Ghana’s economic woes – Deputy Minister of Education

File photo

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technician and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo has made a paradoxical statement that teachers must be blamed for the current economic challenges facing the country and not the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

Gifty Twum-Ampofo explained that for any country's economy to perform well, it largely depends on its gross tertiary enrollment ratio.



However, she bemoaned that Ghana has a low gross tertiary enrollment ratio owing to the poor performance of students which in effect has significant negative impact on the economy.



“Research has proven that any country’s gross tertiary enrollment ratio has so much to do with GDP. So for our instructors and for our lecturers here once you have this responsibility and you get so much commitment then we are sure that the gross tertiary enrollment ratio will definitely increase and when that increases the GDP of the country will increase.”



She continued “And for this simple reason, if the economy is not doing well it is not the economists, it is the teachers. Let me say that again if the economy is not doing well, it is not the finance minister, it is not the economist.



"It is the teacher because the performance of the economy depends on the country’s gross tertiary enrollment ratio,” she told the gathering.



Gifty Twum-Ampofo further stressed that in countries whose gross tertiary enrollment ratio is 40% and above, their GDP is fantastic and in those with lower gross tertiary enrollment ratio, the economy is struggling hence urged teachers to do more to contribute their quota to the economic growth of the country through the training of the needed human capital for economic transformation.

“Countries who have their 40% and above the GDP is fantastic and those of us who have it lower, the economy is struggling. So now the solution is a foundation that you have provided as a teacher.”



She said this Saturday, July 1, 2023, when speaking at the 175th Anniversary of Presbyterian College of Education on the theme “175 Years of Education Honouring Our Past, Celebrating The Present and Shaping The Future”.



The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and also the Chancellor of Presbyterian University Ghana PUG, Rt. Rev Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante called on government to prepare a special remuneration scheme for the salaries of College of Education teachers as they migrate to Degree Awarding Institutions.



According to the Moderator, the remuneration of teachers should be specially upgraded and packaged to suit the transformation from Diploma Awarding Institutions to Degree Awarding Institutions to encourage the teachers to fully commit to teaching and training teachers in the country.



The Moderator also urged the government to convert colleges of education into fully furnished teacher training universities which will be independent in awarding their own degrees without affiliations.



On the other hand, the Principal of the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong Rev. Nicholas Apreh Siaw highlighted inadequate staff accommodation, inadequate vehicles to support students to school and for field experiences as well as the encroachment on their lands as pressing challenges confronting the college which need to be addressed.