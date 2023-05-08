Blaming NPP for economic hardship makes me angry - Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party is not to be blamed for Ghana’s current economic challenges.

According to him, his party and the government are rather victims of a global economic crisis and can therefore not be blamed for the state of the economy as such criticisms tend to make him angry.



“NPP, we have done well, there is hardship but we have managed it well. Even the richest countries, don’t they also suffer? Why are we creating the impression that the NPP has performed badly? It tends to make me angry when I hear that,” he stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM.



The minister emphasised that the NPP contrary to criticisms has performed very well and deserves credit.



He added that persons who are informed about global events are appreciative of his position and therefore behooves on the NPP to sensitize the rest of Ghanaians about the impact of events on the world economy on the country’s.





