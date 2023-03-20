Bliss Kingg returns for season 2 of Circular Economy Competition

After a compelling performance in season 1 of the Circular Economy Competition; television anchor, Bliss Kingg has made a return for the new season.

The versatile presenter who recently commemorated a thousand television episodes with his co-host Jacqueline Acquaye on their lifestyle Morning show ‘Xpressive’ is again set to steer affairs for the second season of the television program that seeks to discover and support ideas that enhance the sustainable development goals.



The Circular Economy Competition which is powered by the European Union delegation in Ghana in support to Ghana’s net zero ambition will see the 20 top startups who have been shortlisted from over 200 applicants compete for a price of GHS 100,000 in seed funding.



Last season’s winner, Entofarms has become a viable agro-processing venture that is empowering farmers by spearheading a cost-effective and sustainable feeding option in the animal husbandry industry. They have also some much-needed gained recognition and funding along their journey as last season’s winner; an accomplishment this season’s shortlisted startups will be looking to achieve also.



With the strong participation of judges and advisors including Jesse Agyepong, Ama Gyampo, Simon Turner and Chartered environmentalist, Venon Sondo, this season’s contestants have a good pool of knowledge to learn from.

Bliss Kingg will anchor eight episodes over the next 8 weeks until the season’s winner emerges with the top prize.



The journey of season 2 of the Circular Economy Competition begins March 20, on GHONEtv and on YouTube.



