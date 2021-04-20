Block leakages to mobilize more revenue – AGI Boss

Seth Twum Akwaboah, Chief Executive of AGI

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is urging the government to abide by its programmes and measures captured in the 2021 economic policy to bring the economy back to life.

The physical management of the economy has been severely hit by debt and expenditure.



Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb, the Chief Executive of AGI Seth Twum Akwaboah says the government must put in more effort to block the revenue leakage in the system while being mindful of spending.

“While we are looking at mobilizing more resources, we should also look at the expenditure control measures and then also stop the leakages that are in the system, I think that is also very critical. There is a strong argument from the petroleum sector, I think we need to interrogate those figures.



“I know it is not that easy but I think efforts should go into blocking the leakages and if we reduce the leakages it also helps in a very strong way in generating the revenue resources and then closing the gap between revenue and expenditure and bring down our debt, because the debt overhang is not too good for us as a country,” he said.