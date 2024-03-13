Block manufacturing companies decry devastating impact of power outages

Blocks

Block manufacturing companies in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions are expressing deep concern over the severe disruptions caused by recent sporadic power supply issues in the nation.

Members of the sector have highlighted the substantial economic losses incurred each time power interruptions occur during production.



Despite the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) denial of load shedding, block manufacturers argue that intermittent power supply has become a persistent challenge affecting their operations.



The members contend that when power is cut off during production, the raw material, specifically cement, becomes wasteful, leading to significant financial losses.



One notable consequence highlighted by the manufacturers is the adverse impact on the quality of the blocks produced.



In instances where power interruptions occur, the mortar that has already been mixed for moulding blocks transforms into sand, rendering it unusable for its intended purpose.

Nana Ampomah, a spokesperson for block manufacturers in Kwabre in the Ashanti Region, speaking on Accra-based UTV emphasised the gravity of the situation, citing the detrimental effects on the block manufacturing business.



He urged the ECG to provide a comprehensive timetable to manage the power supply situation more effectively.



"The block manufacturing sector plays a crucial role in the construction industry, and the sustained challenges posed by intermittent power supply are raising operational concerns," he said.



He concluded by calling for urgent measures to address these issues and ensure the sustainable functioning of their businesses.