Blue Ocean Investments is first bulk distribution company to be certified to three ISO standards

Micheal Mensak, Ops Manager Blue Oceans, David Quaye (Deputy GM) & Kiki Gyan, Regional MD SGS Ghana

Source: Blue Ocean Investments, Contributor

Blue Ocean Investment Limited, a leading bulk distribution specialist of petroleum products, has received three ISO certifications; ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), 1SO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), making it the first bulk distribution company to be certified in all three major standards.

The International Organization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, globally recognized network that develops standards and guides to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.



At the press conference, last week in Accra, Mr. David Quaye, Deputy Managing Director of Blue Ocean Investments Limited said, “This is a big achievement for Blue Ocean Investments, also because there is no terminal in Ghana that has received ISO certification.” The Blue Ocean Investments terminals are Kotoka International Airport Aviation Depot, Ridge Depot, Tema Multi-Product Terminal and Takoradi Terminal.



Mr. Quaye encouraged staff to not rest on their laurels but to move a notch higher and walk the talk to sustain the certification.



Managing Director of SGS Ghana – a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company with about forty-six (46) global accreditations including Swiss Accreditation and recognition as the Global benchmark for Quality and Integrity - Mr. Kiki Gyan, during the presentation, congratulated Blue Ocean Investments for distinguishing themselves from competition by ensuring that they have quality systems in place and for being committed to continual improvement of quality management systems processes.

He added that the certification to Occupational Health and Safety Systems would enable Blue Ocean Investments “to promote a safe and healthy working environment by providing a framework that allows the organisation to identify and reduce their occupational health and safety risks, reduce potential accidents, aid legislative compliance, and improve overall performance.







He said the Environmental Management Systems certification will “help Blue Ocean Investments to minimize energy use, reduce resource and operating cost and contribute to constant improvement in environmental performance and sustainable development efforts in Ghana and UN as a whole.”



He stated that the three certifications prove that Blue Ocean Investment has an effective system in place to harmonize its integrated management processes.

