BoG Governor's 'hooligans' comment was provoked by Minority caucus - Kofi Tonto

NPP Communicator, Kofi Tonto

Member of the NPP communication team, Kofi Tonto has defended the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, who had described the protestors who demanded his resignation as 'hooligans'.

According to Kofi Tonto, the Governor was reacting to the tone set by the Minority caucus in parliament, who had accused him of being a thief and a criminal.



The NDC and the Minority had organized the #OccupyBoGProtest on Tuesday October 3 to express their displeasure with the economic crisis and the poor monetary management of the economy and the Central Bank.



They had also called for Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, to resign along with his two deputies.



Dr Addison had in an interview with Central Banking, an international business website, rejected the calls by the NDC and the Minority for him to step down, saying that they were unnecessary and uncivilized.



“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilized societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr. Addison had said in reference to the #OccupyBoGProtest.

Kofi Tonto, in a discussion on Citi TV's 'Big Issue' segment said that he did not agree with the word 'hooligan' used by the Governor, but he understood why he said it.



He said that the Governor had been unfairly attacked and maligned by the Minority, who had no evidence to back their allegations.



“Personally, I take exception to the word hooligan. I think he could have chosen a different word. But they set the tone…when you are calling people thieves, criminals etc. There are laws in this country on who can pronounce somebody a criminal…so there is no crime in him coming out and recanting that.” he said.



ID/MA



