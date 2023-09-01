BoG acted within the laws of its mandate - PRINPAG

Andrew Edwin Arthur, PRINPAG president

President of the Private Newspaper and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Andrew Edwin Arthur, has lauded the Bank of Ghana for the efforts made in the broader interest of Ghana.

According to him, the Central Bank has ensured that members of the media have been well sensitized and educated on its actions and policies for the enhancement of financial reporting on economic development, growth and stability.



Speaking at the BoG’s annual financial literacy programme held for business and financial journalists, the PRINPAG president acknowledged that although the Central Bank has faced public criticism in recent times, he believes that their actions have been within the laws governing its mandate.



“I applaud Bank of Ghana for forging a partnership and collaboration with the Ghanaian media to educate the public about the economy, echoing PRINPAG's policy of encouraging its members to specialize in their chosen profession," Mr Arthur said.



“This collaboration with the media is helping Ghanaians better understand economic issues, thus fostering greater interest in public discussions about the economy,” he added.



The annual financial literacy program, held under the theme "Regaining Confidence in the Economy: The Role of Monetary Policy," forms part of the Bank of Ghana's commitment in implementing people-centred policies and programs that benefit the country, drive financial inclusion and business development.

Director of Research at the BoG, Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo who represented the Governor of the Central Bank [Dr Ernest Addison] in his remarks expressed gratitude for the media’s role in disseminating valuable information on economic policies to promote transparency and accountability.



"We believe in the power of the media to educate and inform the public and we are committed to fostering this collaboration for the betterment of Ghana's economy," the BoG Director said.



“This positive collaboration has contributed significantly to the media's ability to provide accurate and comprehensive reporting on financial matters, thereby enhancing public awareness and confidence in the financial sector,” he added.



The training programme was attended by the Presidents of Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) and Institute for Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) and other key business and financial journalists in the country.



MA/NOQ

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:







