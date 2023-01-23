1
Menu
Business

BoG deliberately publishing false forex rates – Alex Mould

Alex Mould Fresh Photo.jpeg Alex Mould is a former GNPC boss

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Executive Director of the Standard Chartered Bank, Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould, has poked holes in the Bank of Ghana’s publication of the interbank foreign exchange rates.

According to him, the act by the Central Bank to understate the rates is a means to also understate the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

Alex Mould explained in a Myjoyonline.com report that the BoG’s rates are a false representation of the actual figures on the market.

He also alleged that the rate at which the bank supplies forex to commercial banks and bulk oil distribution companies is higher than what it publishes.

According to him, on January 12, 2023, while the rate published by banks was GH¢12.5 to a dollar, BoG auctioned the dollar at ¢10.51 per dollar but published the rate as ¢9.05.

He said, “the big issue is that BoG seems to be doing the hatchet job for government by misrepresenting the real interbank rate.”

Alex Mould further alleged that the Bank of Ghana deliberately kept the rates low during the latter part of 2022.

“Ergo, if BoG had used the 11-12 cedis per dollar rate which was what the real interbank rate was, we would have seen our debt number go up,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

“The portion of Ghana’s debt denominated in foreign currency is about $30 billion; using the market exchange rate of 11-12 cedis per dollar would’ve taken our total debt far above the 500-billion-cedi mark,” he added.

He added that “it implies that the Bank of Ghana may be deliberately keeping the inter-bank rate low so that government’s debt per GDP number would look good…..this is misleading!”

SSD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Related Articles: