BoG lauded for establishment of database portal to address data request needs

Dr. Theo Acheampong, Economist and Political Risk Analyst

Economist and Political Risk Analyst, Dr Theo Acheampong has commended the Bank of Ghana for providing a database portal to address data request needs which are accessible to the general public.

The BoG on February 5, 2024 launched a Beta version of the macroeconomic Database Portal to address data request demands and provide a single environment for extracting and visualising macroeconomic data of the country.



According to the BoG, the data contained in the portal is organised along five main economic sectors such as the External Sector; Financial Sector; Fiscal Sector; Monetary Sector Real Sector and Survey Based Indicators.



Reacting to the development via Facebook on February 5, Dr Acheampong who had chance to interact with the portal described it as fantastic.



“Some of the data points that hitherto I had to dig through countless PDF reports published by them are now easily downloadable for further analysis and research,” he shared.

He however commended the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Statistical Service and the Ministry of Finance for the tremendous improvement made towards providing accessible data.



