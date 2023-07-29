BoG spends over GH¢131 million on motor vehicle maintenance in 2022 – Report

Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana’s annual report has revealed that GH¢131.586 million was spent on motor vehicle maintenance/running as of December 2022.

This is away from the GH¢61.510 million spent over the same period in 2021.



The report also noted that personnel costs were GH¢1.620 billion away from the GH¢1.260 billion recorded in 2021.



For foreign and domestic travel, the Central Bank spent GH¢97.437 million. This indicated over a 300% increase in the GH¢28.176 million recorded in 2021.



Communication expenses and banking college and Monetary Institutes expenses were GH¢32.020 million and GH¢13.252 million respectively.



Computer-related expenses and banking supervision expenses were GH¢ 67.987 million and 357.923 million respectively.

A general analysis of the balance sheet indicated that there was a more than 100% increase in most of the Bank’s expenditures in 2022 as compared to the previous year.



See the full report below



