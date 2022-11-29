0
Menu
Business

BoG will ensure banks remain solvent – Dr Addison

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana Governorsdsdsd BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has expressed worry about the solvency of some Ghanaian banks.

According to him, the Central Bank will put in measures to ensure that banks remain solvent. This, he said is the most important task of the Central Bank.

The decision by the BoG comes as the government prepares to restructure its debt to pave way for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. This will include haircuts to bondholders.

Dr. Ernest Addison explained at a media briefing that: “The good thing is that we think that there are adequate buffers. Nevertheless, the Central Bank will put in measures that will ensure that the banks remain solvent."

On the subject of Ghana’s galloping inflation, the Governor said, “The inflation forecast shows that inflation will likely peak in the first quarter of 2023 and settle around 25% by the end of 2023. This forecast is conditioned on the continued maintenance of the tight monetary policy stance and the deployment of tools to contain excess liquidity in the economy."

He noted that there are some risks associated with inflation such as additional pressures from the proposed VAT increase in the exchange rate have to be monitored.

Dr. Addison added that “to continue to anchor inflation expectations, the committee, therefore, decided to increase the policy rate by 250 basis points to 27%.”

 

PEN/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: