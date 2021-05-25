Board awaits BoG report to act - ARB Apex Bank

Board Chairman of ARB Apex Bank, Dr Anthony Aubynn

The Board of Directors of the ARB Apex Bank Limited has told agitating workers who described themselves as ‘concerned staff’ that it is waiting for the outcome of Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) investigations to act.

The workers, who are opposed to the renewal of the tenure of office of the managing director (MD), petitioned the central bank making several allegations against the MD and copied management of the bank.



A release signed by Board Chairman of ARB Apex Bank, Dr Anthony Aubynn, said some of the issues raised by the ‘concerned staff’ have been addressed as the Bank of Ghana investigates the other claims.



"Some of the issues raised by 'Concerned Staff' of the bank have been dealt with and others are being handled by Bank of Ghana and investigations are currently ongoing to establish the veracity of the claims.

“Until the Bank of Ghana finalises their investigations and issues its report, the board cannot sidestep the process and respond to the issues raised,” the statement stressed.



The board said it recognizes the enormity of the allegations being peddled in the media even before the Bank of Ghana comes out with its report on the issues.



It urged the media to tread with caution in the publication of such unfounded allegations, and assured the general public that there is calm at the bank and its doors are open to customers