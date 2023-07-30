Boeing 777 flight forced to make U-turn to Accra over ‘technical issues’

A KLM airplane

Many passengers, including Ghanaians, were stranded at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) after their KLM Boeing 777 flight #KL590 was forced to make a U-turn to Accra over "technical issues".

According to a news report by airlive.net, the Boeing 777, which was heading to the capital town of the Netherlands, Amsterdam, from Accra, turned back just 20 minutes into the journey on Friday, July 28, 2023.



The report indicated that the flight before leaving the KIA was delayed for one hour, having been originally scheduled to leave Accra at 22:05 (8:05 pm).



An eyewitness, who was on board the flight, is reported to have said that the internal ambiance of the plane was very warm than usual.



The witness added that the Boeing 777 after landing, was getting warmer and warmer and the fire brigade was called for safety.

BAI/NOQ



