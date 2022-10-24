'Bofrot' sellers demonstrate over high cost of cooking oil

It was a Red Monday for 'bofrot' sellers in Anwiankwanta in the Ashanti region as they hit the streets to demonstrate against the high cost of cooking oil and the worsening economic crisis in the country.

Clad in red, the bofrot sellers, led by Queen mother Nana Akomea Mensah bemoaned the high cost of input in their business, as well as, the high cost of goods on the market.



She lamented the sharp increase in the price of oil from Gh¢650 to Gh¢1000.



She said, "Just recently, we bought 25 litres of cooking oil, around Gh¢ 650. To our surprise, the same quantity is now selling at Gh¢1000, and this is just one of the many inputs we use in our business."



She pleaded with government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid for them to heave a sigh of relief.



"We are asking the government to reduce the high cost of living, especially on food prices, because the situation is killing our business," she said.

She also lamented the frequent fall of the cedi, stating that, the depreciation of the currency was one of the major reasons businesses are gradually collapsing.



