Break your silence on happenings in the power sector – IES to GRIDco

File photo: GRIDCo logo

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has urged the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to end its silence on power sector matters.

In a statement dated April 1, 2024, Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, called for transparency regarding power availability to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) within specific time frames.



The IES expressed concern over recent statements by the ECG regarding a "stable national power supply," which it deemed misleading and inconsistent with the reality of power outages experienced nationwide.



The IES criticised what they perceive as public relations tactics by the ECG, asserting that such actions could damage the institution's reputation.



Highlighting the discrepancy between the ECG's statements and the actual power supply situation, the IES emphasised the need for GRIDCo, the system operator, to provide accurate information on power supply stability and grid reliability.



The IES outlined several demands:

GRIDCo should communicate the quantum of power available to the ECG, enabling effective load planning with a timetable.



The ECG must manage its load based on the power made available by GRIDCo and ensure sufficient revenue mobilisation for full cost recovery.



The Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC) should audit the upstream segment of the power sector, particularly GRIDCo and export sales by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The Minister of Energy and the government should refrain from political interference and allow the ECG to fulfil its mandate independently.



The IES emphasised the importance of cooperation between the ECG and GRIDCo to address the current challenges and issue a load-shedding timetable as expected by the public.