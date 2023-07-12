0
Menu
Business

Breakdown of food items with the highest inflation rates

Food Items Exemted From Vat Some food items

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Food inflation for June was among the components that recorded the highest inflation rates; above the national average of 42.5%.

It stood at a staggering 54.2%.

The breakdown of the food inflation by sub-classes revealed that some food items recorded rates of above 100%.

This means that the prices of these items more than doubled in June 2023.

Here is a breakdown of the various food classes and their year-on-year inflation rates.

Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses recorded an average of 40.8%.

Inflation for ready-made food and other food products was 45.2%, whiles cereals and cereal products recorded 62.4%.

For fish and other seafood, prices increased by 60.1%.

Live animals, meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals recorded an inflation rate of 51.6%.

Oils and fats, milk and other dairy products, and eggs saw an increase of 55.1% and 56.5% respectively.

The prices of water, fruits and nuts, sugar, confectionery, and desserts increased by 48.3%, 40.2%, and 59.8%.

Soft drinks, fruits, and vegetables also recorded an inflation of 41.7% and 61.6%.

Coffee and cocoa drinks saw a price increment of 48.6% and 53.6%.

The highest was tea and related products which saw an inflation rate of 133.6%.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Two motorcyclists crashed to death on Awoshie-Pokuase Highway
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Related Articles: