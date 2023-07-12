Breakdown of food items with the highest inflation rates

Some food items

Food inflation for June was among the components that recorded the highest inflation rates; above the national average of 42.5%.

It stood at a staggering 54.2%.



The breakdown of the food inflation by sub-classes revealed that some food items recorded rates of above 100%.



This means that the prices of these items more than doubled in June 2023.



Here is a breakdown of the various food classes and their year-on-year inflation rates.



Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses recorded an average of 40.8%.

Inflation for ready-made food and other food products was 45.2%, whiles cereals and cereal products recorded 62.4%.



For fish and other seafood, prices increased by 60.1%.



Live animals, meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals recorded an inflation rate of 51.6%.



Oils and fats, milk and other dairy products, and eggs saw an increase of 55.1% and 56.5% respectively.



The prices of water, fruits and nuts, sugar, confectionery, and desserts increased by 48.3%, 40.2%, and 59.8%.

Soft drinks, fruits, and vegetables also recorded an inflation of 41.7% and 61.6%.



Coffee and cocoa drinks saw a price increment of 48.6% and 53.6%.



The highest was tea and related products which saw an inflation rate of 133.6%.



SSD/FNOQ