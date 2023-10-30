British Airways starts 10 weekly flights to Accra

The new service also adds cargo capacity on the route

Ghanaian passengers travelling from Accra to London now have more convenient direct flight options on British Airways.

The London-based airline now services Accra’s Kotoka International Airport with 10 weekly flights in response to demand on the London-Accra-London route.



British Airways, effective Sunday, October 29, 2023, has added three (3) more flights to its existing daily London-Accra-London service.



The additional flights operates into London’ s Gatwick Airport, using a Boeing 777, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Offering Ghanaian travellers more choice of flight times and airports.



The airline is offering a launch special with fares from Gatwick to Accra starting from $2,947 in Club World, and $689 in World Traveller.



Gatwick provides Ghanaian expats and UK holiday makers with an alternative gateway from London and premium customers as well as Gold and Silver Executive Club members can visit the airport’s recently refurbished lounges.

The new service also adds cargo capacity on the route, increasing opportunities for Ghanaian exporters to quickly get perishables and other goods to market through IAG Cargo, the cargo division of the International Airlines Group, British Airways’ parent company.



Throughout its 85 years plus of servicing Accra’s Kotoka International Airport, BA has endeavor to offer unmatched service on the Accra-London route.



