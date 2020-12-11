Bui Authority Bill to diversify revenue sources

File photo: Bui hydroelectric project

Bui Power Authority is anticipating an increase in revenue in the coming years.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Mr Fred Oware, said the passage of the Bui Power Authority bill will help diversify the financial streams of his outfit.



He indicated that, “We think that we should operate quite profitably, not only in terms of making profit but having the cash flow to finance our capital expenditures.

"These have been matters of grave concern, and so we wanted to cure that by prevailing on Parliament. We actually took our matter there and argued and thankfully they saw the point that we made so, with the new Act we have the freedom to in addition to ECG, to look out for other off-takers who are prepared to do business with us whether locally, internally or externally.”



The bill empowers the Authority to develop renewable energy and other clean energy alternatives in the country.