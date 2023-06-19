Bui Power Authority’s 50MWp Solar PV farm to be completed end of 2023

File photo

Source: GNA

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) in collaboration of the grid operator is constructing a 50MWp Solar PV farm, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

The plant will include 5km of transmission lines enabling the vast improvement of electricity distribution in the Dagbon area.



Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of BPA, was speaking at a Media Roundtable and Site-Visit Event on the theme: “Powering a Sustainable and Digital Future for West Africa: Pioneering cases from Bui Power Authority, Ghana.”



The event organised by Huawei, BPA and Mei Energy aimed to showcase to the International community and Ghanaians the progress that has been made in achieving the aims set out in its Renewable Energy Masterplan.



The tour to the hydro-solar PV hybrid (HSH) plant will show how serious Ghana is about keeping its promise to increase access to electricity to 90 per cent by 2024, and to provide universal access by 2025.



“As I speak we have just concluded the selection of a consultant to do total feasibility studies on the three western rivers, namely, Pra, Ankobra and Tano and Wli waterfall for additional hydro power to compliment the Bui hydro,” he said.

He said all these developments attest, that by acquiring pioneering technology, Bui Power Authority continued to live up to its mantra of Renewable Energy Leaders.



Mr Dzamesi said their goal was to diversify Ghana’s energy mix, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to the country’s sustainable development objectives.



“We are exploring wind, solar, and other clean energy sources, aiming to meet the increasing demand for electricity in an environmentally conscious manner,” he added.



The CEO said in a groundbreaking achievement earlier this year, BPA successfully finished the installation of a revolutionary 5MWp Floating Solar PV system on the Bui Reservoir which is the first of its kind in the West African subregion.



The floating solar power plant is an innovative approach of using photovoltaic modules on water infrastructure to conserve land along with an increase in efficiency of the module.

Additionally, the water is also conserved due to reduction in evaporation of water. This system not only generates clean energy but also frees land space and greenery.



He said the project would be commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo in November 2023.



He said also in its bid to ensure the transfer of knowledge acquired during the construction of the Bui Hydro Dam, BPA led the design and construction of facilities to aid the training of engineering students.