Bui Power Authority to tap hydropower resources in River Pra, Ankobra

Director of Renewable at Bui Power Authority (BPA), Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, has noted that the hydropower electricity company was looking at tapping all the potential hydropower resources in the country.

He cited River Pra and River Ankobra as some of the water bodies BPA will tap into its hydropower potential for clean energy.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme, Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo stated that the move, in addition to the solar, will create a hybrid system for power generation.



"What Bui Power Authority is doing is that we are investigating to tap on all the potential hydropower resources in the country; River Pra, River Ankobra and all the other potentials that are in the country, we want to tap those hydro potentials because we are committed to generate electricity from renewables and clean power. So having tapped all these hydro potentials then will add solar to them as a hybrid system,” he told host of the show, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Mr Ahiataku-Togobo intimated that BPA has teamed up with the Volta River Authority and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission to set up Nuclear Power Ghana Limited to help meet the growing demand.



He also said beyond 2030, when demand is growing far more than their target, they will then transition into nuclear to support the growing demand.

"But as our demand grows further, we still need clean energy. So what we are doing is that we have cooperated with the Volta River Authority and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission to set up Nuclear power Ghana Limited so that in the future, beyond 2030 when demand is growing far more than we can meet, then we'll transition into nuclear to support the growing demand. So yes, Bui Power has a role to play to contribute to the energy demand. But I will not say that we will solely address all. We have the VRA which is also a state owned agency, we have the independent power producers. All these contribute to generating power to meet the growing demand,” he said on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme.



Security personnel patrolling on the waters to discourage galamsey



Touching on the activities of illegal mining in the Banda district, he noted that security personnel were monitoring and patrolling the waters to prevent galamsey activities upstream.



The deployment of the military and naval group, he explained was to discourage people from mining in these waters as they can negatively impact BPA's hydropower plant.



SA/NOQ

