Bui Power should operate profitably – Fred Oware

CEO of Bui Power Authority, Fred Oware

Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, Fred Oware, has said that the authority should be operating profitably.

He said this in connection with the introduction of the Bui Power Authority bill, a bill he said will help diversify the financial streams of his outfit.



The Bill was laid in Parliament 30th October 2020 by the Deputy Minister for Energy Joseph Cudjoe on behalf of John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Energy.



It was subsequently referred by the Speaker to the Committee on Mines and Energy for consideration and report in accordance with Article 106 of the Constitution and Order 118 of the House’s Standing Orders.

Mr Fred Oware indicated that “We think that we should operate quite profitably, not only in terms of making profit but having the cash flow to finance our capital expenditures."



“These have been matters of grave concern, and so we wanted to cure that by prevailing on Parliament."



“We actually took our matter there and argued and thankfully they saw the point that we made so, with the new Act we have the freedom to in addition to ECG, to look out for other off-takers who are prepared to do business with us whether locally, internally or externally.”