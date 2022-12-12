Build sustainable enterprises that can survive for decades - Ing Quarshie

President of Ghana Consult­ing Engineers Association, Ing. Magnus Quarshie

President of Ghana Consult­ing Engineers Association (GCEA), Ing. Magnus Leslie Lincoln Quarshie, has called on Ghanaian entrepreneurs to build sustainable enterprises that can survive over 100 years.

He also called on consult­ing engineers in the country to build businesses that embrace good governance, give future to the employees, have systems that allow rotational roles and also allow young engineers to add their modern ideas to bear in the sustainability of the business.



Ing. Magnus made these calls at the 2022 Urban Environment Sustainability conference and annual general meeting for the Ghana Consulting Engineers at Accra on Thursday.



Under the theme: “Sus­tainability: Promoting Circular Economy and Governance”, Ing. Magnus Lincoln Quarshie explained that in Ghana, most of businesses lack basic systems that could help them to build sustain­able enterprises.



Most businesses in Ghana die with the exit of the owners be­cause of lack of succession plan and sustainable culture.



The keynote speaker for the occasion, Dr Eric Twum, CEO of Institute of Environmental Assessment, said a circular econ­omy was a model of production and consumption, which involved sharing, leasing, reusing, repair­ing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible.

He further said the circular economy was a systems solutions framework that tackles global challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss and waste.



He also hinted that in Gha­na, one-third of food produced for human consumption goes to rot or waste.



He, therefore, challenged the Ghana Consulting Engi­neers to design products for durability, reuse, remanufac­turing, and recycling to keep materials circulating for as long as possible.



Other speakers who spoke on Promoting Circular Econo­my at the conference included: Arch. Esinam Tagboto, Ing. Bernadette Dzifa Agbefu, Ms Keziah Quarshie and was moderated by Ing. Kwabena Bempong.