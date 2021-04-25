Building an economy without digitization is like travelling to Mars on bicycle – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the investments the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has made in its digitization efforts have put Ghana on the path to becoming one of the most digitized economies in Africa.

According to him, there is a need for countries to focus on building systems and data-driven economies.



The vice president explained that most African countries have failed because they have tried to develop without the micro-foundations and systems to drive it.



“Most African countries have tried to develop without the micro-foundations and systems to drive it. That has not and will not work. It is like trying to get to Mars on a bicycle. We have to be systems and data-driven economies. Digitization is the key. Ghana is on course”, he tweeted.



Dr Bawumia is spearheading the digitization agenda of the government to formalise and transform Ghana's economy and further bring about inclusion.

The Vice President in February 2020 launched a mobile application designed to make the purchase of electricity credits and the payment of bills more convenient for customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Known as ‘ECG Power’, the app, designed in-house by the ICT staff of ECG, will make it possible for 2.8 million out of the company’s 3.8 million customers to make payments for power purchased and services rendered by the company. This figure is expected to rise by the end of the year when old metres are replaced with smart ones.



Other digital initiatives include the introduction of Zipline Technology, a medical drone programme which is helping in healthcare delivery especially in the hard-to-reach communities of Ghana; introduction of a Paperless Port system which has reduced the turn-around times at the country’s ports; the digitisation of DVLA to eliminate corrupt practices, the introduction of a Digital Property Addressing System, issuance of a National ID Card and the provision of banking services to every resident of Ghana through the innovative Mobile Payments Interoperability platform.