Buipewura woos investors to the Savannah Region

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

The overlord of Buipe traditional area and the Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has wooed some investors to the region who are expected to be in the country anytime soon.

The investors, according to the Buipewura, are very eager to go into the areas of Agriculture, Education, Real Estate Development, among others.



According to the Buipewura, some of them have already expressed interest and are mobilising resources to come and support the region most particularly the Buipe traditional area.



This was disclosed whilst the Buipewura was addressing the press on his arrival from the United States on Saturday, 2 June 2023.



In his address, the Buipewura stated that there can never be development if there is no peace and, therefore, called on the people of the Savannah Region to embrace peace for the growth of the region.



“The era of gun is gone, the era of spear is gone; my brothers we now use brain,” he said.

The Buipewura emphasised the need for negotiation and dialogue since that is the best way of promoting peace and development, adding that the Savannah Region is still underdeveloped and lagging behind out of the six newly created regions in the country.



On education in the region, he disclosed that whilst in the United States of America, a proposal was submitted and accepted by some investors for the support of some five Senior High Schools in the area of infrastructure among others in the region.



He mentioned the Buipe, Damongo, Ndewura Jakpa, Salaga and Bole Senior High Schools as the beneficiary schools that will see a facelift soon, stressing that his trip is going to bring a lot of change in the various communities no matter how slow it might be, since it involves a lot of data collection.



The Buipewura also used the occasion to thank his revered Chiefs, Imams, the youth and the entire people living in the region for their support and prayers during his absence from the community.