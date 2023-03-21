'Bulk meter' did not cause recent Kejetia market fire outbreak - ECG boss clears air

Managing Director of Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama has refuted claims that the new Kejetia central market fire outbreak may have resulted from the market's meter.

Over 8,000 stalls were reported to be running on one meter and this raised concerns leading some people to attribute the fire to this situation.



More than 50 shops were reportedly burned down in a fire that gutted the market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



Clarifying the matter in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Mr. Dubik Mahama explained that the Kejetia Central Market is using a bulk meter, hence the thousands of shops can run on the meter.

"It's on the transformer. So, it reads the amount of power in the transformer that has been given to the area," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



The ECG MD held strongly that it is impossible for the meter to cause fire in the market.



"The market is run by a limited liability company . . . Just like the University of Ghana and Burma Camp, we call a meter 'bulk meter'; it's huge. It is not a small meter for someone to say 8,000 people using one meter making it seem the meter caused the fire. It's not possible. It's not possible!", he insisted.