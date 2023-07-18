0
Bullion Van Operators announce withdrawal of soft-skinned vehicles for CIT activities

Armoured Bullion Vans Armoured Bullion Vans Armoured Bullion Vans Armoured Bullion Vans File photo of an armoured bullion van

President of the Association of Bullion Van Operators, Alhaji Iddi Sumiala, has said commercial banks have been cautioned to withdraw all soft-skinned bullion vans operating in the country.

According to him, the move falls in line with the directive to deploy armoured bullion vans for the cash-in transit (CIT) activities as well as curb the incidents of robbery attacks.

Alhaji Sumiala speaking in an interview with Accra-based CitiFM said banks in the country are expected to utilize about 150 bullion vans made available to them before the specified deadline.

He also emphasized that no soft-skinned vehicle will be used for cash-in-transit activities beginning from July 1, 2023.

In addition to the move, the Ghana Police Service has vowed to withdraw its personnel from providing escort services for Banks seeking to engage in daily cash-in-transit activities.

In 2021, the Bank of Ghana issued a directive for financial institutions to procure armoured bullion vans following a spate of robbery incidents on CIT vehicles.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
