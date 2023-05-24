Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.60, GH¢10.78 on BoG interbank as of May 24

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, May 24, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7720 and a selling price of 10.7828.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.80 and sold at a rate of 11.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.3842 and a selling price of 13.3987.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 13.60 and sold at a rate of 14.60.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.6112 and a selling price of 11.6217.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.60 and sold at a rate of 12.50.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5607 and a selling price of 0.5613.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.9909 and a selling price of 43.1069 .



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 18.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 56.4424 and a selling price of 56.4935.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 16.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

