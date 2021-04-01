Business is bouncing back swiftly after COVID-19 impact – MD of VIP transport services

The Managing Director at the VIP Bus Transport Services, Adakabre Frimpong-Manso, has stated that business is good even though COVID-19 has had a slight impact on their operations.

In an interview with GhanaWeb ahead of the Easter festivities, the manager said people are trooping and travelling to other places across the country but it is a bit slow as compared to previous years.



“People are travelling but it is not as compared to last year, the pace at which people are coming is a bit slow. The COVID-19 has affected a lot of things and the business was affected but it is now bouncing back,” he said.



He also explained that the company has put in measures to ensure that passengers and the entire staff adhere to the COVID-19 protocols at the bus terminal.



“When the director finds you without a mask, you are sanctioned and charged either GH¢50 or GH¢100. The policeman here is to ensure that everyone who walks into the station is in a mask and adheres to COVID-19 protocols. Every driver is given protective equipment to ensure their safety,” he said.

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has reduced considerably in the last couple of days. According to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service, there are 1775 active cases and 31 new infections. The death toll stands at 743.



Watch the full interview with the VIP MD below.



