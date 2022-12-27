Business personalities who passed away in 2022

Prof Botchwey and SK Boafo

This year has been a tough year for the business community. From the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, increase in fuel prices, transport fares, to high import charges, among others.

Apart from these, the sector also lost some business personalities through death.



GhanaWeb in this article lists business personalities that passed away in 2022.



Prof. Kwesi Botchwey



Former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, was reported dead on November 19, 2022.



The 78-year-old former finance minister died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while receiving medical attention.



Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was a well-respected economist and governance expert who served during the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995)

He is known as one of the country's longest-serving Finance Ministers.







Richard Akuoko Adiyah



Chief Executive Officer of Produce Buying Marketing Company, Richard Akuoko Adiyah, was reported dead on Sunday, October 2, 2022.



Though initial details about his demise remained scanty, a myjoyonline.com report sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that Mr. Adiyah was found dead in his chair on Thursday, September 30, 2022, at his home.



As a consummate finance and international development executive, the late CEO also had a political history, having served as a Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party from 2008 to 2012.





Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyepong



Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, father of Joseph Siaw Agyepong who is the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies passed away in June 2022.



He died at the age of 98 after a short illness.



He was buried on Saturday, September 10, 2022.





LESKEN



Popular businessman in the Upper East region, Kenneth Anewanah, otherwise known as LESKEN, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



The Chief Executive Officer of My Turn Construction Company died at a health facility in Accra where he was admitted.



The late Kenneth Anewanah, who owned several businesses in the Upper East Region, had hundreds of employees.



He was also a key distributor of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL).



SK Boafo

Ghanaian business magnate, Dr. Seth Kwame Boafo, widely known as Dr. S. K. Boafo died after battling short illness.



Dr. S. K. Boafo was the Executive Chairman for the S. K. Boafo Group of Companies, a conglomerate that included S. K. Boafo Travel and Tour, S. K. Boafo Logistics, and S. K. Boafo Construction.



Before his demise, he was highly successful in the transportation industry.







