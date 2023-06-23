Business stories that topped the trends this week

In business news this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and other African leaders converged at the Accra International Conference Centre for the 30th Annual General Meetings of the Afreximbank.

Speaking at the meeting, the President charged African countries to be self-reliant.



Meanwhile, the Tema Oil Refinery is being leased to a group called Torentco Asset Management for $22 million. Experts have raised many red flags with the agreement.



On Chinese involvement in the affairs of Ghana's economic activity, a former Ambassador of China to Ghana noted that Ghanaians have to accept that the Chinese are here to say.



