0
Menu
Business

Business stories that topped the trends this week

Video Archive
Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business news this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and other African leaders converged at the Accra International Conference Centre for the 30th Annual General Meetings of the Afreximbank.

Speaking at the meeting, the President charged African countries to be self-reliant.

Meanwhile, the Tema Oil Refinery is being leased to a group called Torentco Asset Management for $22 million. Experts have raised many red flags with the agreement.

On Chinese involvement in the affairs of Ghana's economic activity, a former Ambassador of China to Ghana noted that Ghanaians have to accept that the Chinese are here to say.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Related Articles: