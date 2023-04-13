0
Menu
Business

Business tycoon Dr Kofi Abban opens his multi-million-dollar mansion on Ada island

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accomplished business mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Group, Dr Kofi Abban, has left jaws dropping with his new ultra-modern and luxurious Ada Island mansion.

According to reports, the edifice which is planted in the tourism hub of the Ada East District is reported to be valued at $3 million dollars.

A few days ago, the popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, unveiled another huge property, which saw countless celebrities in attendance.

Pictures from the Rigworld Group CEO’s housewarming event flooded social media during the Easter holidays and netizens were intrigued.

The mansion had a breathtaking swimming people, a captivating waterfront view with beach tents, antique and modern décor. Simply put, the mansion exudes class and sophistry.

Dr. Kofi Abban joins a long list of Ghanaian business personnel with multi-million-dollar apartments and mansions. Notably among such business moguls are; Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Cheddar, Ibrahim Mahama, Sir Sam Jonah, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong and many others.

Let’s take a look at the photos and videos below:









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gh Hyper ???????? (@ghhyper1)





EAN/MA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false